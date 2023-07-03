Authorities searching for missing hiker in Altadena
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing hiker in the Altadena area.
According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 65-year-old Albert Zisook was last seen on Saturday at around 6 a.m. near Chaney Trail and Alta Loma Drive.
Zisook is described as a White man standing around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.
Anyone who has additional information on Zisook's location is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500 or Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 444-0701.
