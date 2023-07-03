Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities searching for missing hiker in Altadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Search underway for missing hiker in Altadena
Search underway for missing hiker in Altadena 00:21

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing hiker in the Altadena area. 

missing-hiker.jpg
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 65-year-old Albert Zisook was last seen on Saturday at around 6 a.m. near Chaney Trail and Alta Loma Drive. 

Zisook is described as a White man standing around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. 

Anyone who has additional information on Zisook's location is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500 or Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 444-0701.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.