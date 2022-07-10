Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for man who attacked driver in Tujunga

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man wanted for battery after he threatened to kill a fellow driver in a road rage altercation.

The incident took place at the intersection of Pali Avenue and Day Street in Tujunga on July 6. 

In video obtained by CBSLA, the suspect can be seen getting out of his white Toyota Matrix and spraying a man sitting in his white Honda Odyssey.

It's unclear at this moment what it exactly the suspect sprayed but one report from another local TV News station stated that the man used bear spray on the victim. 

