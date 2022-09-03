Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for Lancaster woman accused of abducting 3-day-old son before DCFS removal

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of abducting her three-day-old son from a hospital in Lancaster. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Alexus Simpson, 25, is suspected of taking her son, Jack Evans on Saturday at around 1: 20 a.m. 

The pair were last seen at that time in the in the 1600 block of West Avenue J at Antelope Valley Medical Center. 

"There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left the hospital with the child prior to the removal," LASD said in a press release.

Simpson is described as a Black female standing 5-feet tall, weighing around 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD at (661) 948-8466.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 4:52 PM

