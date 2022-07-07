Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver who fled from scene of two-car collision in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Driver flees from area after running red light and crashing into another vehicle
Authorities were searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Westlake early Thursday morning. 

The crash occurred a little before 5 a.m. near W. 3rd Street and Huntley Drive, when the driver reportedly ran a red light and collided with another vehicle before veering off the side of the road and smashing into the front doorway of a business.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect fled from the scene on foot before authorities could arrive. 

There was no additional information on the suspect or their vehicle readily available. 

The victim had complaints of pain but denied medical transport. 

