Authorities search for person who shot and killed Orange County sea lion

A federal $20.000 reward is being offered to help find who shot and killed a sea lion on an Orange County beach.

On Aug. 7, a California sea lion was found shot, but alive between lifeguard stations 22 and 23 at Bolsa Chica State Beach. The Orange County Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescued the male sea lion, but it died from its injuries the following day.

An examination found that the approximately 2-year-old sea lion had a fresh gunshot wound in its back. The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing of sea lions and other marine mammals.

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.

Anyone with information about the sea lion shooting is asked to call NOAA's 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act does allow for non-lethal methods to deter marine mammals from damaging private property, including fishing gear and catch if it does not injure or kill an animal.

