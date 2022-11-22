Authorities recover "inert military training device" floating in water off coast
Authorities recovered a suspicious device floating off the Los Angeles coast on Monday.
Tactical bomb technicians with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau were dispatched to the area, where they located an item floating in the water.
After investigation, they were able to determine that the item was actually an "inert military training device" which appeared to resemble a missile of some sort.
They turned the item over to U.S. Navy officials and determined that there was no threat to the public.
