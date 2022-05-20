Authorities looking for 17-year-old Ramiro Madrigal missing from East LA

Authorities sought the public's help to help locate a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area early Friday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue.

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Juvenile Ramiro Madrigal #EastLosAngeleshttps://t.co/KT0AO2yy0V pic.twitter.com/He7qNx0hCb — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 20, 2022

Madrigal is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and green camouflage pants.

"Madrigal does not have any known medical conditions but suffers from depression," a sheriff's department statement said. "He has no history of running away. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public's help."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Detective M. Ortiz at 323-365-2936; the watch commander at 323-264- 4151; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.