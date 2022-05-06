Watch CBS News
Authorities looking for 15-year-old Nya Jingles missing from Yorba Linda

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Authorities Friday sought the public's help in locating a 15-year-old missing from the Yorba Linda area.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Nya Jingles was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 20000 block of Volterra Lane.

She is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 714-647-7000.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

