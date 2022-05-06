Authorities looking for 15-year-old Nya Jingles missing from Yorba Linda
Authorities Friday sought the public's help in locating a 15-year-old missing from the Yorba Linda area.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Nya Jingles was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 20000 block of Volterra Lane.
She is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 714-647-7000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.