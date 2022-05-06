Authorities looking for 15-year-old Nya Jingles missing from Yorba Linda

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 6 AM Edition)

Authorities Friday sought the public's help in locating a 15-year-old missing from the Yorba Linda area.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Nya Jingles was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 20000 block of Volterra Lane.

We are asking for the community's assistance to find 15-year-old Nya Jingles. Nya was last seen Thursday night running from her home in the 20000 block of Volterra Lane. If you have seen her, please call us at 714-647-7000. pic.twitter.com/yzafFIeFUT — OCSD - Yorba Linda (@OCSDYorbaLinda) May 6, 2022

She is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 714-647-7000.