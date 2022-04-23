Authorities investigating reports of "highway violence" near 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating reports of "highway violence" on Friday evening in South Los Angeles, after getting calls of a shooting near the 110 Freeway.

The exact circumstances were unclear, and it was not confirmed whether or not a shooting took place, but with Sky9 overhead, one car being loaded onto the rear of a tow truck appeared to have sustained heavy damage to vehicle's frame.

Another vehicle was also reportedly involved in the incident, which is said to have its back window blown out.

The investigation took place on Broadway and 57th Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.