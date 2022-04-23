Watch CBS News

Authorities investigating reports of "highway violence" near 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating reports of "highway violence" on Friday evening in South Los Angeles, after getting calls of a shooting near the 110 Freeway. 

The exact circumstances were unclear, and it was not confirmed whether or not a shooting took place, but with Sky9 overhead, one car being loaded onto the rear of a tow truck appeared to have sustained heavy damage to vehicle's frame.

Another vehicle was also reportedly involved in the incident, which is said to have its back window blown out. 

The investigation took place on Broadway and 57th Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

First published on April 22, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.