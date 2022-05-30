Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating home invasion robbery in Fairfax

Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Fairfax neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on W. 3rd Street, when a group of suspects were said to have entered one of the units -- while one of the tenants was home -- and stole several items of property before fleeing the scene. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incident determined that somewhere between two and four suspects were involved. 

No injuries were reported. 

First published on May 30, 2022 / 8:45 AM

