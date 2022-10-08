Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man had been fatally shot. 

They identified him as South Gate resident Eddie Cowie. 

There was no information immediately available on the suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

