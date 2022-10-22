Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating body found in Azusa

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed Saturday after a dead body was found in Azusa on Saturday afternoon. 

Angeles National Forest officials found the body just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on San Gabriel Canyon Road. 

Firefighters confirmed the death when they arrived to the scene. There were no details provided about the person who was found dead. 

Police have not provided any other details about this investigation.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 3:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

