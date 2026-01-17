Authorities investigating after man found dead in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in East Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the death investigation began at about 3:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to assist after the body of an adult male was discovered.

The victim had yet to be identified as of Saturday morning, and the cause of death wasn't immediately revealed. No additional details were immediately made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.