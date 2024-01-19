Pursuit suspect arrested after running inside building downtown LA

Police pursuit through downtown LA streets ends as stolen vehicle suspect crashes, flees on foot

A suspect was taken into custody after leading officers on a brief pursuit in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

LAPD said the driver was in a stolen white pickup truck and he was possibly armed with a stolen handgun.

The pursuit started around 12:15 p.m. after the suspect took off through surface streets, hitting speeds up to 90 mph.

The chase continued for about 30 minutes before the driver got out of the pickup truck and attempted to run away on foot.

The driver of the stolen white pickup truck crashes into a parked car, then jumps out of the truck, fleeing into a warehouse where he was apprehended by police a short time later. KCALNews

The suspect entered a building on E Pico Blvd and Paloma Street in downtown Los Angeles where LAPD set up a perimeter.

A short time later, the LAPD reported that the suspect had been taken

into custody.

About that same time, paramedics were sent to the location on a report from police that a shooting had occurred, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Police could not confirm if any shots were fired by officers.

Paramedics took a man about 30 years of age to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the LAFD reported.

It was not immediately known if the man had been wounded.

The investigation was continuing.