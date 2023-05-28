Watch CBS News
Authorities in pursuit of shooting suspect riding ATV near downtown LA

Authorities are in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect near downtown Los Angeles. 

The suspect, riding a red ATV, could be seen swerving around uninvolved traffic in the area and quickly cutting turns with Los Angeles Police Department officers following closely behind in squad cars. 

At around 5:27 p.m., police reported that the suspect bailed from the ATV near the intersection of 53rd Street and Denker Avenue before fleeing behind some homes in the area. 

More to come.  

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:26 PM

