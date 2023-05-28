Authorities in pursuit of shooting suspect riding ATV near downtown LA

Authorities are in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect near downtown Los Angeles.

KCAL News

The suspect, riding a red ATV, could be seen swerving around uninvolved traffic in the area and quickly cutting turns with Los Angeles Police Department officers following closely behind in squad cars.

At around 5:27 p.m., police reported that the suspect bailed from the ATV near the intersection of 53rd Street and Denker Avenue before fleeing behind some homes in the area.

