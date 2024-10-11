Reckless driver violently crashes into multiple cars after losing control during pursuit in East Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspect in East Los Angeles when they violently crashed, bringing the chase to an abrupt end.

They say that they were chasing the driver for alleged reckless driving and at times officers say that they was hurtling along the 210 Freeway at up to 120 miles per hour while fleeing.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen driving at around 80 miles per hour on the 710 Freeway with their headlights off.

As the car hurtled through the intersection of S. Alameda Street and Firestone Boulevard in the South Gate area they slammed into an uninvolved driver, losing control of their car and plowing through a small brick wall before crashing into a parked car outside of a 7-Eleven.

After the crash, three suspects jumped out of the car, an Infiniti sedan, and ran from the area on foot.

There was no status available on the driver inside of the car that the suspect first crashed into or if anyone else inside the suspect's vehicle was injured.

Several onlookers from nearby businesses exited after the crash and began to record the aftermath of the violent crash. One of the car's tires appeared to pop while some of the civilians looked on, causing them to scatter.

After nearly 10 minutes, officers located one of the suspect, whom they believed was the driver, several blocks from the spot of the collision. He was taken into custody after lying face down on the sidewalk at Grape Street and Firestone Boulevard.

Despite receiving information that there was a child inside of the car when the crash occurred, KCAL News has learned that at some point during the chase the suspect stopped and dropped them off at a home in Rancho Dominguez. They returned to their car with the car seat that the child was sitting in, which led officers to believe that they might have still been inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.