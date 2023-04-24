Authorities search for suspects after pursuit in Wilmington

2 suspects in custody, 3 on the loose following Wilmington pursuit

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a brief pursuit in the Wilmington area.

The pursuit started around 12:40 p.m. on Monday after reports of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the car drove through alleys and across a grass field in a park before coming to a stop.

Police say a group of five jumped out of the car and ran away. Two of the suspects are now in custody and authorities are still searching for three others.

This is a developing story and we will update it once more information is available.