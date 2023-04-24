Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities search for suspects after pursuit in Wilmington

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

2 suspects in custody, 3 on the loose following Wilmington pursuit
2 suspects in custody, 3 on the loose following Wilmington pursuit 01:42

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a brief pursuit in the Wilmington area.

The pursuit started around 12:40 p.m. on Monday after reports of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the car drove through alleys and across a grass field in a park before coming to a stop. 

Police say a group of five jumped out of the car and ran away. Two of the suspects are now in custody and authorities are still searching for three others.

This is a developing story and we will update it once more information is available.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.