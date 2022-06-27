Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Watts crash as 65-year-old Obera Washington

Authorities Monday identified the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a car in Watts.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard,

The motorcyclist, who died at the scene, was later identified as 65-year-old Obera Washington, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reported. His city of residence was not known

Police say Washington was traveling southbound on Compton Avenue when a driver heading northbound turned his car left in front of him onto Century Boulevard.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.