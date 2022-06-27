Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Watts crash as 65-year-old Obera Washington

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Authorities Monday identified the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a car in Watts.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, 

The motorcyclist, who died at the scene, was later identified as 65-year-old Obera Washington, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reported. His city of residence was not known

Police say Washington was traveling southbound on Compton Avenue when a driver heading northbound turned his car left in front of him onto Century Boulevard.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.






First published on June 27, 2022 / 1:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

