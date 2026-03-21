Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a driver in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday morning before the driver finally surrendered.

It's unclear where the chase began.

At times, the suspect could be seen swerving around other vehicles while traveling at speeds up to 70 miles per hour on North Hollywood surface streets. On several occasions, they drove on the wrong side of the road and into the center medians of some streets, with LAPD officers following behind.

The suspect slowed to a stop near what looked to be a homeless encampment near Bellingham Avenue, Vantage Avenue and Sylvan Street in North Hollywood, at which point an unknown woman approached the passenger side of the car until police told her to back away. Officers were seen with their firearms drawn as they communicated with the driver and passenger of the sedan.

The suspect was seen drinking a beverage from a glass bottle as they spoke with the officers just moments before surrendering. They were taken into custody without incident.

Officers haven't yet identified the suspect or provided information on what led up to the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.