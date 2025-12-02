Watch CBS News
Suspect at large after 2 shot dead outside Los Angeles water plant

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Authorities are searching for a suspect after two men were shot and killed outside of a water plant in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said reports came in of a body found in the 4600 block of Colorado Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Some time later, a second man's body was discovered, also with fatal gunshot wounds.

The LAPD said the victims were both in their 30s.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but no suspect information was immediately made available.

The bodies were found in the area near the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant. It's not yet clear if the incident is considered a workplace shooting.

No additional information was immediately made available.

