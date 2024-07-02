Suspects lead officers on pursuit after allegedly opening fire at Newport Beach mall

At least one person was killed after a shooting at the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach Fire Department said when they arrived at the area, they found a person dead in the parking lot just outside of the shopping center's Barnes and Noble. Firefighters said the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m.

The Newport Police Department advised residents to avoid the mall as they investigate. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses said they heard three to four gunshots before everyone tried to find cover.

"I expected to go and fix my sunglasses," shopper Rachel West said. "I didn't know that there was going to be a crime scene and dead body when I got here."

Authorities started chasing the alleged suspects shortly after the shooting. The car led police into Los Angeles County after a pair of suspects jumped out near Los Alamitos.

The suspects hit 110 mph while on the westbound 105 Freeway. After exiting the freeway, two more men jumped out of the car and started running around a nearby South Gate neighborhood.

Police found one of the suspects hiding behind trash cans at a nearby house.

Officers arrest one of the suspects who jumped out of the car in South Gate. KCAL News

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.