Diaz and Peña homer as Astros beat Angels 7-4 for a 3-game sweep

Cam Smith gave Houston the lead with a two-run double in the sixth inning, Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Peña hit solo homers and the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Houston right-hander Hayden Wesneski, making his first start in almost 15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2025, allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two, to earn the win. Bryan Abreu got the final four outs for his seventh save.

Wesneski (1-0) survived a three-run, four-hit first to blank the Angels on three hits over the next 4 2/3 innings to help the Astros win for the eighth time in nine games and reach .500 (55-55) for the first time since April 7, when they were 6-6. Houston also pulled within a game of first-place Texas in the American League West.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking two, for the Angels, who lost for the 18th time in 23 games.

Vaughn Grissom's two-run double and Jo Adell's RBI single gave the Angels a 3-0 lead in the first. Homers by Diaz in the second and Peña in the third trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

Rodriguez retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings, but with his pitch count at 98, he was replaced by left-hander Mitch Farris (0-3) to start the sixth.

Tyler Trammell walked with one out, Diaz singled, and Smith lined a two-run double into the left-field corner for a 4-3 Houston lead. Smith took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch for a 5-3 lead.

Houston pushed the lead to 6-3 in the seventh when Altuve singled and scored from first on Diaz's bloop single to shallow right field. Adell hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the Angels, and Houston scored on an error in the ninth.

Up next

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45 ERA) was set to face Texas on Friday night in Houston. Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (2-5, 7.34 ERA) was scheduled to oppose Milwaukee LHP Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA) on Friday night in Anaheim.