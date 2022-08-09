Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena

Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building.

The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, barricaded, assault with a deadly weapon suspect in a CVS store in Pasadena has concluded. Suspect in custody. Huntington Drive reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/reUbt5vZIL — SEB (@SEBLASD) August 9, 2022

There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.