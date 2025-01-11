Two arrested for violating curfew near Brentwood home of Vice President Kamala Harris, police say

Police say that two people were arrested early Saturday morning near the Brentwood home of Vice President Kamala Harris for violating curfew that was placed into effect as the Palisades Fire rages nearby.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, they didn't find any evidence that pointed towards such a crime.

However, they did arrest two people who were in violation of a curfew that was placed into effect in evacuation zones near the spot of the fire.

Harris' neighborhood was placed under an evacuation order as the blaze, which has consumed nearly 24,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures since its ignition on Tuesday, intensified and turned course towards Mandeville Canyon and the Brentwood area.

"No one was in her home at the time," said a post on X from Ernie Apreza, Press Secretary to the Vice President.

It's unclear who made the burglary call to LAPD dispatch.

Prior to the evacuation order, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other local leaders put a curfew order into effect from sundown to sunrise in places that were impacted by evacuation orders and warnings. They say that the move came in response to threats of looting at unattended homes and to better allow firefighters an adequate space to battle fires.