Arrest made in the fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist

By KCAL-News Staff

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested Anisha Marie Lockhart for a fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a 51-year-old bicyclist earlier this month.

A business near the March 4 accident at Pacific Avenue and Channel Street captured the incident through its surveillance camera. Footage shows a car hitting Oscar Montoya around 12:40 a.m., sending him over his bicycle and then slamming into a fence. The car stopped for seconds before taking off again.

At Wednesday's news conference announcing the arrest, Montoya's son Joshua Montoya said watching the surveillance video of the fatal accident made his blood boil. 

"It kind of made us all very frustrated not in the sense that he got hit, we see that stuff a lot. But the fact that she just decided to stop, stare at him and then drive around him, that was probably the most frustrating part of the whole scene," said Joshua.

His son said his father was out picking up an order from a food truck when he was hit.

It is reported that Lockhart was under the influence, leaving one bar and heading to another, when the accident occurred.

Paramedics pronounced Oscar Montoya dead at the scene.

