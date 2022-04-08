28-year-old man arrested for shooting of off-duty Inglewood Police officer

An arrest has been made in the shooting of an off-duty Inglewood Police officer in Lennox, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, last week.

An off-duty Inglewood police officer is transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., after being shot and wounded in the Lennox area. March 31, 2022. (CBSLA)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Detective Charles Calderaro confirmed that the suspect, 28-year-old Marquis Wilkerson, was arrested outside of Detroit by U.S. Marshals, with the help local law enforcement.

Wilkerson was arrested without a struggle and was booked on attempted murder charges, kidnapping and spousal assault.

The shooting occurred at around 10 a.m., on March 31, outside an apartment complex on Osage Avenue, near 111th Street.

Sky9's camera captured the injured officer being taken into Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was being treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said at the time that the officer was off-duty and in plain clothes when he was shot. The mayor also said that the officer was hit twice by gunfire, once in the hip and once in the arm.

The LA County Sheriff's Department has handled the criminal investigation.