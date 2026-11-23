Free turkeys and all the fixings were handed out to community members in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles on Monday morning, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking part as he has for the last 35 years.

The former California governor was joined by his son Patrick and daughter Christina, actor Tom Arnold, entertainer Jeff Dunham, and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman at the Hollenbeck Youth Center.

Schwarzenegger kicked off Monday's 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway event, saying he participates with great pleasure each year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with Mayor-elect Nithya Raman at the Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway. CBS LA

"I am a product of a lot of help my entire life, good help, and people helped me so much," Schwarzenegger said. "When I came to America. They opened their arms. They invited me to the Thanksgiving dinner before they even knew me."

The Inner-City Games and the Hollenbeck Youth Center spearhead the giveaway, helping families in need with their holiday meal.

Schwarzenegger said that whenever he is asked to sponsor the event and buy the turkeys, "I'm the first one, without any hesitation, to say yes. Anything I can do to help the people that need help."

The Miracle on 1st Street got its name 35 years ago after thieves stole all the toys before the holiday giveaway. The community stepped forward and made sure a "miracle" happened for those who needed it.

The Miracle on 1st Street Toy Giveaway takes place each December at the Hollenbeck Youth Center, where thousands of donated toys are handed out to children in need.