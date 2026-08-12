Suspect barricades inside Westminster public defender building

A suspect caused a lockdown at the public defender building in Westminster on Wednesday.

The standoff caused surrounding buildings, including the Civic Center, City Hall, Community Services and Recreation and the Senior Center, to close until further notice.

The Westminster Police Department said the situation started at about 1:45 p.m. when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department tried to arrest a man. Westminster PD said the suspect ran into the nearby building.

Initially, officers believed the suspect was armed, but it's now unclear if he is.

Westminster PD said its officers tried to contact the man but have not been able to reach him. They have closed the Beach Boulevard and 15th Street intersection until further notice.