Armed suspect evades police after barricading inside convenience store bathroom in Wilmington

By Dean Fioresi

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside the bathroom of a Wilmington convenience store evaded arrest on Monday. 

The incident began at around 2:55 p.m., when police were called to the area after receiving reports of a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to learn that the suspect had barricaded inside the bathroom of the Quick Stop, located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Wilmington Boulevard. 

SWAT teams were called to the scene to assist with the investigation, which finally came to an end hours later when police discovered that the suspect had escaped from the area. 

No further information was provided. 

