Armed carjacking suspect in hours-long standoff with officers in Sunland, police say

An alleged carjacking suspect is in a standoff with officers and barricaded inside a business in Sunland Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers are seen outside a laundromat in Sunland where police say an armed robbery suspect barricaded themselves inside the building and refused to come out on the afternoon of April 2, 2025. KCAL News

Officers received a call from a victim who reported the carjacking and had tracked their car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An LAPD airship spotted the suspect, who ran into a laundromat located in the 8600 block of Foothill Boulevard and barricaded himself inside, police said.

The suspect remained inside the building for hours, from just before 11 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., when LAPD said they were still refusing to come out of the building.

At 2:30 p.m., at least 16 officers in tactical gear were seen outside a laundromat located at 8662 Foothill Blvd, in aerial footage of the scene.

Five minutes later, officers were seen entering the laundromat while some remained outside near an armored vehicle.

Later, just after 3 p.m., a robot was seen being deployed into the building while the situation appeared to remain ongoing.

Earlier, LAPD said the incident involved an armed robbery suspect but later clarified the suspected crime that led to the standoff was actually carjacking.

No other details have been released by police.