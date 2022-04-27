Armed man arrested after refusing to get out of RV at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier

A man believed to be armed with a gun prompted an evacuation Thursday at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Rio Hondo College in Whittier.

The barricade situation was reported at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. A woman told police a man had pointed a gun at her, but no shots were fired.

The memorial park was placed on locked down as a precaution, and an athletic game was canceled.

They got a Locked at Rose Hills cause of some dude with a gun. Smh — P. (@GeoOc94) April 27, 2022

anybody know if there’s something going on in Whittier rn? My grandma and aunt are in “lock down” at the rose hills cemetery in Whittier and the cemetery won’t tell them/us why — priscilla ✨ (@cillaaalove) April 27, 2022

The suspect was refusing to leave an RV parked in the cemetery, until around 3:40 p.m., when he left the vehicle on his own and was quickly taken into custody.

Neighboring Rio Hondo College was also evacuated.