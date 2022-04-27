Watch CBS News

Armed man arrested after refusing to get out of RV at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier

A man believed to be armed with a gun prompted an evacuation Thursday at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Rio Hondo College in Whittier.

The barricade situation was reported at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. A woman told police a man had pointed a gun at her, but no shots were fired.

The memorial park was placed on locked down as a precaution, and an athletic game was canceled.

The suspect was refusing to leave an RV parked in the cemetery, until around 3:40 p.m., when he left the vehicle on his own and was quickly taken into custody. 

Neighboring Rio Hondo College was also evacuated.

