Armed carjacking suspect barricades inside Cerritos home

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An allegedly armed carjacking suspect barricaded inside of a home in Cerritos on Monday afternoon, prompting a standoff with law enforcement. 

It's unclear exactly when the incident began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were gathered outside of the home, located in the 13400 block of Elgers Street as they at tried to persuade the suspect to surrender.

Despite being related to a carjacking, deputies said that the suspect was not barricaded inside of a car but rather a house. They did not provide information on what started the standoff or where the theft took place. 

LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene to assist, arriving in two BearCats as they worked to deescalate the situation.

Deputies say that the victim appears to be okay. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

