5 hospitalized after crash involving LAFD ambulance in Arleta

Five people were hospitalized following a crash involving a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance in Arleta on Sunday night.

The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Chase Street, according to a news release from an LAFD spokesperson.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but firefighters said that the ambulance was transporting two people to the hospital, an 81-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man, when it collided with an SUV.

Along with the two people on the ambulance, three others were also hospitalized after the crash. The 34-year-old man driving the SUV was said to be in critical condition, while the ambulance driver and passenger were also hospitalized in fair condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

SkyCal flew over the scene late Sunday. An SUV with heavy front-end damage could be seen sitting adjacent to the ambulance. The crash was blocked off by crime scene tape as the LAPD investigation got underway.