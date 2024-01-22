Arizona man killed in hit-and-run crash in Azusa

An Arizona man was left dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Azusa late Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near Irwindale Avenue and Roosevelt Street, according to Azusa Police Department officers.

The victim, since identified as 61-year-old Avondale, Arizona resident John Sigala, was crossing Irwindale Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced Sigala dead.

Investigators say that the car that struck Sigala was a compact car that will likely have "sustained major front end damage and possibly a broken windshield,"

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (626) 812-3200.