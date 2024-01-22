Watch CBS News
Local News

Arizona man killed in hit-and-run crash in Azusa

By Dean Fioresi

/ CBS/City News Service

An Arizona man was left dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Azusa late Friday evening. 

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near Irwindale Avenue and Roosevelt Street, according to Azusa Police Department officers. 

The victim, since identified as 61-year-old Avondale, Arizona resident John Sigala, was crossing Irwindale Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. 

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced Sigala dead. 

Investigators say that the car that struck Sigala was a compact car that will likely have "sustained major front end damage and possibly a broken windshield,"

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (626) 812-3200.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 6:31 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.