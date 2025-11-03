Arizona man arrested in Southern California human trafficking investigation

Riverside police arrested a registered sex offender from Arizona for allegedly trafficking a minor for prostitution in Southern California.

The Riverside Police Department arrested Deirdrick Dayvon Bradford, 31, for human trafficking of a minor, possession of child pornography and pimping.

Detectives began their investigation into Bradford in mid-August after receiving a tip about online advertisements promoting a female juvenile for commercial sex. Investigators determined the girl was a victim of human trafficking, who had been engaging in prostitution in Riverside County, Los Angeles and Arizona.

Months later, Riverside police secured an arrest warrant for Bradford and teamed up with the U.S. Marshals to locate him. Law enforcement in Phoenix arrested him on Oct. 14 and extradited him to Riverside County 10 days later. Bradford is being held on an $85,000 bail.

"This investigation highlights the outstanding work of our Vice Unit and their relentless efforts to protect victims of human trafficking," said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. "With the support of our METRO Team and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, we were able to locate and arrest a dangerous offender who tried to evade justice. Their collaboration ensures that those who exploit the vulnerable are brought to answer for their crimes."