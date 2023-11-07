Arizona man arrested in death of woman found in the trunk of a car in Huntington Beach

Arizona man arrested in death of woman found in trunk of car in Huntington Beach

An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman who was found in the trunk of a car in Huntington Beach.

Officers responded to the 17000 block of Friml Lane about 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a family disturbance at the residence, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers contacted the involved parties and secured the location," police said in a statement. "During the initial investigation, officers located a deceased adult female. She had passed away under suspicious circumstances."

Police said based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, was arrested and booked on one count of Murder.

The identification of the woman has not been released, pending notification of her relatives.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective S. McCollom at 714-960-8848. Tipsters may also call OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.