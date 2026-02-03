Arenas scores a career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75

In just his fifth collegiate game, freshman Alijah Arenas scored a career-high 29 points and Kam Woods scored 18 points and USC held off Indiana 81-75 on Tuesday night in a frenzied finish.

Arenas, who entered with 30 points scored this season, shot 9 of 23 — including 3 of 9 from 3-point range — and made 8 of 9 foul shots. Ezra Ausar added 12 points for the Trojans USC (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten).

Chad Baker-Mazara, who entered averaging just under 19 points per game, scored just seven in the first half before leaving due to injury.

Lamar Wilkerson was the only Indiana (15-8, 6-6) player in double-digit scoring and finished with 33 points on 55% shooting (11 of 20).

Tayton Conerway made 1 of 2 foul shots with 58 seconds left to get Indiana within 75-69. Off the miss, IU got the offensive rebound, Tucker Devries drew a foul on his layup attempt and promptly made both foul shots. Woods turned it over on USC's following possession, Conerway again converted a layup but missed the and-1 and USC maintained a 75-73 lead with 31 seconds left.

Jordan Marsh made two foul shots to give USC a four-point lead with 24 seconds left. Again, Conerway was on his way to the rim but Ryan Cornish came up with the block from behind.

Arenas made two foul shots with 14 seconds left to seal it.

USC seemed poised to run away with it when Woods buried a 3 with 11:42 left to give the Trojans a 55-41 advantage. The Hoosiers responded with a 14-5 run to get back in it.

Up next

Indiana: Hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

USC: Travels to Penn State on Sunday.