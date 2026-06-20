Arcadia stolen vehicle pursuit ends in multi-car crash involving LA County Sheriff's Department patrol car

A stolen vehicle pursuit came to a crashing end in Arcadia on Saturday night.

While it's unclear where or when the chase began, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA that a deputy was in pursuit of a stolen car while driving through the intersection of Temple City Boulevard and Duarte Road when the collision occurred.

The LASD patrol vehicle involved in the pursuit crash in Arcadia on Saturday, June 20, 2026. CBS LA

Deputies said that the suspect in the allegedly stolen car was trapped inside after the crash, but they were extricated by firefighters. At least three other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No information was provided on the conditions of the deputy or suspect involved in the incident, which remains under investigation. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.

Arcadia police said that the intersection of Duarte Road and Sunset Boulevard would be closed for an indefinite amount of time as the investigation got underway. They advised drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Aerial footage from the scene showed heavy damage to the front end of the LASD patrol car. Three other vehicles were all stopped a short distance away, each of which also appeared to have sustained considerable damage, with at least two sets of air bags deployed.

The aftermath of a pursuit crash involving an LASD patrol car in Arcadia on Saturday, June 20, 2026. CBS LA

No further information was provided.