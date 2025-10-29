Arcadia police searching for pitching machines stolen from Lojeski Field batting cages

Arcadia police are searching for two pitching machines that were stolen from the batting cages at Lojeski Field on Monday night.

Officers were called to the field, which is located at Eisenhower Park in the 600 block of N. Second Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday after learning of the stolen equipment, according to a news release from the Arcadia Police Department.

While investigating the incident, police determined that the theft had actually occurred at around 10 p.m. the night prior.

They say that both of the pitching machines, one for baseball and one for softball, were taken from inside the locked batting cages after the suspect removed the door from its hinges.

"The pitching machines, valued at approximately $2,000 each, belonged to a local community member," the release said.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact APD at (626) 574-5151.