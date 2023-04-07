Watch CBS News
Arcadia couple arrested for fatal hit-and-run that left 11-year-old girl dead on 60 Freeway

By KCAL-News Staff

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on the 60 Freeway in March. 

The arrests stem from an incident that involved two separate hit-and-run crashes near the city of Industry on March 22 at around 4 a.m. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the first hit-and-run occurred just after 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, when Priscilla Marie Cornejo, 39, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata. She was being followed by her husband, Jonathon David Cornejo, 33, who was driving a separate vehicle -- a black Ford Taurus. 

At some point, Priscilla crashed into the rear end of a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction, causing it to jackknife. Her car spun around and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes. She continued to drive after the collision, heading westbound on the wrong side of the freeway without headlights on, according to CHP. 

Her husband a U-turn on the freeway to follow her as she drove on the wrong side of the road. 

Minutes later, Priscilla collided head-on with a gray Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction near Crossroads Parkway. The impact killed the passenger, 11-year-old Angelique Zarate, and left her father, Rafael, with significant injuries. 

She then abandoned her vehicle and got into the car being driven by her husband, who fled from the scene. 

Investigators have not yet disclosed how they were able to identify the couple involved. 

They were arrested on Wednesday at their Arcadia home and charged with murder. They are each being held on $2 million bail.

Their arraignment is scheduled for April 18. 

