Human remains found on recently purchased San Bernardino County property, deputies say

An investigation is underway in San Bernardino County after human remains were discovered on a recently purchased property, according to deputies.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to a home in the 19000 block of Crest Drive in Apple Valley for a report of human remains found.

"The property had been recently purchased, and while walking around the location, the reporting party discovered human remains," the release said. "Upon arrival, the deputy located the remains and secured the scene."

Members of the SBSD's Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail, were contacted to assume the investigation. They recovered multiple bones at the scene and said that their preliminary findings did not show any obvious signs of trauma to the remains.

According to the release, an autopsy will be conducted, and DNA results are pending to identify to whom the remains belonged.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident was asked to contact the SBSD Homicide Detail investigators at 909-890-4904.