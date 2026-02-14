80-year-old San Bernardino County man killed by hit-and-run driver, deputies say

An 80-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Apple Valley on Friday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to Apple Valley Road, just south of Yaqui Road, at around 7:05 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to a news release from SBSD.

'During the investigation, deputies determined an 80-year-old male lay on the northbound bicycle lane of Apple Valley Road," the release said. "The male was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling north on Apple Valley Road."

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with SBSD's Major Accident Investigative Team assumed the investigation as the search for the driver continues.

Both northbound and southbound Apple Valley Road were closed, as well as parts of Yaqui and Kinai roads, for nearly four hours as the investigation was underway on Friday night.

Anyone who knows more or who may have witnessed the incident was urged to contact detectives at (760)240-7400.