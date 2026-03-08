Wrong-way 5-car crash on San Bernardino County highway kills 1, leaves 2 hospitalized

A 74-year-old man was killed and two other people were hospitalized following a five-car crash triggered by a possible wrong-way driver on Highway 18 in Apple Valley late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 p.m. near Mile Marker 92.5, according to a news release from deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Apple Valley Sheriff's Station.

"During the investigation, deputies determined a white Nissan Frontier, driven by a 74-year-old male, traveled westbound in the number one eastbound lane of State Highway 18 toward Tao Road," the release said. "The Nissan Frontier caused four other drivers into a five vehicle involved collision."

The driver of the Nissan, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was hospitalized with major injuries. He later died at the hospital, deputies said.

The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash also suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 18 were closed between the Tao Road and Piute Road for nearly three hours, while the eastbound and westbound lanes of Outer State Highway 18 South were closed between Atnah Road and Mandan Road for two hours as the investigation got underway on Saturday night.

Anyone who knows more or who may have witnessed the collision was asked to contact Deputy T. ARlotti at (760) 240-7400.