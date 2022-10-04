Apple Valley care facility owners arrested for abuse

A pair of Apple Valley care facility owners were arrested Saturday after authorities learned of abuse allegations stemming from their business.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Police were first called to the facility, located on 12631 Algonquin Road, at around 1 p.m. after receiving a report that detailed the abuse. While they were investigating, officers discovered evidence of the abuse and two additional victims.

They received a search warrant and arrested the two owners.

Usha Martin, 56, and Bhagwan, Gill, both of Apple Valley, were taken into police custody and booked for dependent adult abuse before being released on bail.

Officers are now searching for potential additional victims of the two suspects. Thus far they have located three victims, all men, ages 29, 36 and 37.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Deputy Loup or Detective Gagne with the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.