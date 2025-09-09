Cargo container incident at Port of Long Beach leaves dozens of shipping containers in ocean

Dozens of shipping containers spill into ocean after apparent accident at Port of Long Beach

An apparent accident involving a cargo ship at the Port of Long Beach left a catastrophic mess in the ocean on Tuesday morning.

Aerial footage captured around 10:30 a.m. showed dozens of shipping containers in the ocean water along the coast at the port. The vessel, identified as the "Mississippi," arrived at Long Beach from southern China sometime within the 24 hours before the incident.

It's not clear how the collapse occurred as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Port of Long Beach spokesperson Art Marroquin said in a statement that the incident occurred just before 9 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Approximately 67 containers spilled into the ocean, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stunning images from the scene showed several containers toppled over on the rear of the Mississippi, as well as some that spilled over onto a smaller vessel.

An apparent accident at the Port of Long Beach left dozens of shipping containers in the ocean water on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

It's not yet clear what cargo the containers held. Operations have been temporarily suspended at the Pier G container terminal as responders work to secure the containers, according to Marroquin.

No additional details were immediately made available.