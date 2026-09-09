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Fire tears through apartment building in Beverly Hills; 2 firefighters transported to hospital

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Crews battled a fire tearing through an apartment building in Beverly Hills on Wednesday morning, aerial images showed.

At around 11:30 a.m., flames were clearly visible from the roof of a building located on the 200 block of South Rexford Drive. It's not yet clear how the fire started, but several fire engines were on the scene in an attempt to slow the spread.

The blaze didn't appear to spread to adjacent structures.

It was knocked down by 12:45 p.m., according to the city of Beverly Hills.

The city said two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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