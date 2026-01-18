Hiker found dead in Riverside County after searching for missing group members

A person was found dead in Riverside County late Saturday after they went searching for a group of hikers who they believed were in trouble, according to authorities.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were called to the 56000 block of E. State Highway 74 in the Anza area for reports of a missing hiker.

"The caller reported four subjects in their group left for a hike early that morning and was concerned they had not returned," the release said. "Believing they could be in distress, an additional subject in their party went searching for them."

Both the Riverside County Sheriff's Aviation Unit and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit were called to the area to help with the search. They were able to locate the group of hikers who were initially reported missing, hoisting them to safety at the Lake Hemet Mountain Station for medical evaluation, the release said.

The search then began for the additional hiker. They were located "near the bottom of an approximately 150-foot rock face," according to the release.

The hiker was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified, and the incident is under investigation by the Riverside Coroner's Bureau. The hiker's body was recovered from the remote area where they were found, deputies noted.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact Deputy Lopez at the Hemet Sheriff Station at (951) 791-3400.