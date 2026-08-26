State and local leaders say Antelope Valley is "dumping grounds" for released sexually violent offenders

A home in Lancaster is at the center of a brewing debate when it comes to sexually violent predator placement in the Antelope Valley, as a 63-year-old convicted child sex offender is set for possible release in the community, to reside in the home.

Neighbors, county and state leaders gathered in front of the Hi Vista house on Wednesday, hoping to stop Harold Wachter from living there.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said if Wachter were to move in, he would be the fourth sexually violent predator proposed for release in the rural Antelope Valley in the past five years.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposes the placement of a convicted sex offender in the Hi Vista area of the Antelope Valley. CBS LA

"None of these individuals have any ties to this community…" Barger said. "One originated from Orange County, another committed most of his recent crimes in Santa Clara County, and they are repeatedly placed in our rural neighborhoods."

U.S. Congressman George Whitesides spoke at Wednesday's news conference and said he is proposing legislation tomorrow to address the disproportionate placement of sexually violent predators into certain communities.

"I will be introducing the Stop Predator Dumping Act," Whitesides said. "It will establish limits on the concentration of SVP placements within a given region, and it will prohibit this type of unfair action."

Neighbor Maria Bryan and her husband were hoping for a "decent family" to move into the home. "The district attorney stopped by and spoke to my husband, and that's how we found out. He's known for some horrific crimes. Yeah, we're not that happy about that," she said.

The Hi Vista house where a 63-year-old convicted child sex offender is set to possibly live. CBS LA

Barger pointed out that there are elementary and middle school bus stops just 100 yards from the property, with a high school bus stop 250 yards away.

"They (neighbors) now face the possibility of a convicted child molester, someone who has spent nearly 20 years confined in a mental hospital to be placed here," Barger said, noting that a judge determined Wachter eligible for release.

The decision as to where he will reside will be made Sept. 10 in a Hollywood courtroom, while a private company contracted by the state will provide supervision, according to Barger.

She urged the public to voice opinions about the proposed placement of Wachter in Lancaster via email ahead of the hearing, to be sent to the district attorney's office at svpcomments@da.lacounty.gov. Barger said comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 26.

"I am extremely concerned. I'm angry, and I will make my voice heard loud and clear to represent my community that once again is becoming the dumping ground for the state," Barger said.