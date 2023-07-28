Shooting leaves one dead in Wilmington; suspects seen running from scene on foot

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Wilmington late Thursday evening.

An officer in the area, near Bay View Avenue and D Street, heard several shots fired at around 10:10 p.m. outside of the "Summer Night Lights" youth development event at the Wilmington Recreation Center, which was being held to address violence in communities impacted by gangs.

One person, a man, was found dead on the sidewalk after he was struck by gunfire.

Los Angeles Police Department officials say that several suspects were seen running from the area on foot after the shooting.

No one has yet been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.