Another busy travel day expected at LAX as heavy fog blankets airport

Another busy travel day expected on the roads, in the sky

Heavy fog and a high volume of travelers were causing delays at LAX.

On Sunday, the United Airlines terminal was crowded, with long lines of passengers waiting to check in or board flights, many facing delays.

The day before, severe weather across the country had already caused over 9,000 flight delays and hundreds of cancellations amid rain, snow and tornado threats. At LAX, low visibility due to the fog contributed to more than 110 flight delays by mid-morning, with eight cancellations reported.

One traveler, Gina Griffin, was trying to get to Aspen with her three children. Her flight, originally scheduled for 8:00 a.m., was delayed until 1:00 p.m.

In contrast, there was some relief for road travelers. Gas prices were reported to be the lowest in three years, with the average price at $4.34 per gallon, down from $4.67 last year. AAA projects a record 119 million people are traveling through New Year's Day, with nearly 107 million traveling the nation's highways, and 8 million flying.

The TSA was anticipating high passenger volume on December 30th, expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the season. Despite hopes for improved weather conditions, the holiday travel rush was expected to continue through the weekend, contributing to delays and crowded airports nationwide.